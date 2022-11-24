Coles Online has launched a ‘Rapid’ Click & Collect service promising grocery pickup within 60 minutes.

Coles is offering a range of 20,000 products, including a range of beer, wine and spirits.

Coles launched a smaller pilot of the 90-minute Click & Collect earlier this year, and saw order uptake double.

“Our research shows the number one consideration for online shoppers is convenience and for click-and-collect customers, it’s the immediate collection,” Coles CEO Steven Cain said.