HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Coles Launches One-Hour Click And Collect Across 400 Stores

Coles Launches One-Hour Click And Collect Across 400 Stores

By | 24 Nov 2022

Coles Online has launched a ‘Rapid’ Click & Collect service promising grocery pickup within 60 minutes.

Coles is offering a range of 20,000 products, including a range of beer, wine and spirits.

Coles launched a smaller pilot of the 90-minute Click & Collect earlier this year, and saw order uptake double.

“Our research shows the number one consideration for online shoppers is convenience and for click-and-collect customers, it’s the immediate collection,” Coles CEO Steven Cain said.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Asana Lays Off 9% Of Global Workforce
Big W Staff No Longer Required To Be Double-Vaxxed
New Virus Killer Takes Out COVID-19 Virus In A Second
Westfield Mall Sales Up 24%, Foot Traffic Back: Scentre
Retail Sales Up 17.9%, Big Xmas Spend Tipped
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telco Complaints Down, Despite Optus Hack
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
Telstra Breached Financial Hardship Rules: ACMA
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
Oz Black Friday Participation Tipped To Rise 22%
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
Nick Scali Forecasts 66% Profit Leap For Current Period
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
Wyze Launches 2K Security Camera In OZ
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telco Complaints Down, Despite Optus Hack
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Complaints about Australian telcos were down 24 per cent during the September quarter, despite the Optus hack falling within this...
Read More