HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oz Black Friday Participation Tipped To Rise 22%

Oz Black Friday Participation Tipped To Rise 22%

By | 24 Nov 2022

Seven out of ten Australians plan to participate in this year’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday bonanza, according to Nielsen research.

If these figures bear out, participation will be up 22 per cent on last year.

This is also true of retailers, with retail participation also jumping from 52 per cent last year to 70 per cent.

Consumer electronics may prove to be the biggest sellers this year, with 63 per cent of respondents planning to buy something from this category, with an average spend of $388.

According to Nielsen research, one in three shoppers say they’ve been planning for the sales event since September/October, while 24 per cent have been planning for at least the last two weeks.

52 per cent plan a mix of online and in-store shopping, 29 per cent will only shop online, with 19 per cent plan to bargain hunt the traditional way.

As ChannelNews reported yesterday, Australian Black Friday/Cyber Monday spend is tipped to hit $6.2 billion this year.


197647

About Post Author
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Harvey Norman Posts Lacklustre Revenue Rise Amid Inflation
Aussies Tipped To Spend $6.2 Billion This Black Friday
Aussie Christmas Spending Up 3%, Small Businesses Recover
Oz Retailers Unprepared For Black Friday Cybercrime
Oz Retail Sales To Rise 3.9% This Xmas
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nick Scali Forecasts 66% Profit Leap For Current Period
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
Wyze Launches 2K Security Camera In OZ
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
Stolen Sound United Linked Patents, Apple CEO Fighting Having To Explain
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
REVIEW: JBL Tour One Headphones – Great Comfort and Sound
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
New Mirvac CEO May Offload Shopping Centres
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nick Scali Forecasts 66% Profit Leap For Current Period
Latest News
/
November 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Furniture retailer Nick Scali expects net profit for the current first half of the financial year to be in the...
Read More