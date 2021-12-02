HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Coles Face Court For More Than $108 million Unpaid Wages

Coles Face Court For More Than $108 million Unpaid Wages

By | 2 Dec 2021
Coles

The Fair Work Ombudsman has commenced legal action against Coles, alleging the supermarket giant underestimated the amount they shortchanged 7500 workers for doing more hours than they were formally paid for.

A total of 45 salaried managers are said to have been underpaid more than $100,000 each. The largest amount is $471,647.

Many of the staff are believed to have also lost out on proper penalty rates and allowances.

The court will hear the managers would generally work an extra hour per shift between October 2017 and March 2020.

Coles have spent $13 million on repayments so far, with provision of a further $12 million in their accounts.

The wages watchdog alleges, “Coles’ remediation program has significantly underestimated amounts owed to the employees and that more than $108 million remains outstanding.”

If proven, the company faces penalties of $63,000 per breach of a range of provisions.

Coles say they started to review the situation in February 2020, before the ombudsman’s investigation. They say they have since apologised to affected team members.

“Coles is currently reviewing the proceedings, which include issues relating to the interpretation and application of various provisions of the [General Retail Industry Award] and to the extent that further remediation may be required, we will update the market accordingly,” they say in a statement.

Ombudsman Sandra Parker says businesses using annual salaries should not just assume they covered all entitlements. “This court action against Coles should serve as a warning to all employers that they can face serious consequences if they do not prioritise workplace law compliance,” she says.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
OZ Smartphone Market Gets Feisty Who Will Be The Winners
12.7m Aussies Spend 8.33m Hours Per Month On Supermarket Sites And Apps
Suppliers Snub New Coles Specials Marketplace
Samsung Vice Chairman In Court, Swears Off Drugs
Paying By QR Code: Aus Retailers Trial New Tech
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Australian Streaming Video War Gets Hotter
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans For Serious Creators
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
Samsung Making Paltry 1% Profit On EV Batteries
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Thorn Group Flogs Radio Rentals $60M After 49% Slump In Revenues
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
Samsung Preparing New Galaxy Smart Speaker
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Australian Streaming Video War Gets Hotter
Latest News
/
December 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Streaming Video-On-Demand landscape is becoming more volatile, with Deloitte predicting at least 150 million SVOD subscriptions will be cancelled...
Read More