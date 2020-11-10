Just over a month after Apple launched its iPhone 12 series at a global virtual event, the tech giant is now releasing a new range of products at its “One More Thing” event on Wednesday morning AEDT.

MacBooks With Apple’s Silicon Chip

Apple’s hero product this time is expected to be its first Mac notebooks and PCs powered by its in-house silicon chip.

The California-based iPhone maker promised in June it would be embarking on a two-year transition to integrate its system chips across all Apple products, the first being the Mac.

“This transition will also establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimise their apps for the entire ecosystem,” Apple said at the time.

It is expected Apple will unveil a new MacBook Pro with its silicon chip, while analysts also predict a desktop Mac may also be in the line-up of new products.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is ramping up production of its new notebook with in-house chips, including 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and a new 13-inch MacBook Air.

MacOS Big Sur

It is also more than likely Apple will reveal an official release date for the latest macOS update, the macOS Big Sur.

Big Sur will deliver a massive design revamp to macOS, including new Apple app icons and a translucent menu bar.

Apple described Big Sur as its biggest update in more than a decade which will help users run a smooth and seamless transition onto Apple silicon.

Other than visual upgrades, macOS Big Sur will also offer new system sounds including the Mac’s original startup chime.

Will We See Over-Ear Headphones?

Apple has been rumoured for months to be ramping up production of its over-ear headphones, so analysts are hoping the tech giant will be releasing the audio products at its “One More Thing” event.

It was expected the headphones would be introduced at its iPhone 12 launch, however Apple reportedly ran into production and shipment delays.

The headphones are slated to ship with noise cancellation, Siri controls, built-in touch controls and swappable earpads and headbands.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser also tipped the over-ear headphones will cost US$599 (AUD$834) and reports Apple may launch a cheaper, “sport-like” alternative for $350 ($AUD487).

Apple AirTags

Apple has not yet officially confirmed it is producing AirTags, tile-like devices which can be used as locatable tags to track things like phones and wallets via an app.

It is believed the AirTags will use ultra-wideband technology to help with more precise tracking.

References for the AirTags appeared in iOS beta codes in June this year, however the products may not be ready to be introduced by the end of this year.