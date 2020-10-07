HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 7 Oct 2020
Samsung who recently launched their S20 Galaxy Fan Edition as an Apple iPhone spoiler is set to launch their next generation Galaxy device in January 2021 as opposed to March 2021 in an effort to capture a larger share of the Chinese market and in an effort to hurt Huawei.

Traditionally Samsung has launched new models in March to coincide with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This show has now been rescheduled to July 2021.

According to sources Samsung has bought the launch of their next generation smartphone which is tipped to called the S30 forward a move that allows them to take advantage of the Lunar New Year peak buying period which was interrupted last year by the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in China.

The move is designed to put pressure on Huawei in their local market after the Chinese brand was stopped from getting access to US components and software for their own smartphone devices.

Several suppliers have been briefed on the new launch date for the device which is set to incorporate new display and wireless charging technology.

ChannelNews understands that Samsung will also reveal a new and more advanced camera sensor.

The news comes as Apple gets set to launch their new range on October 13th in the USA.

Among the range are three models. The top end 6.7” 5G iPhone will not be available in Australia until mid to late December and it will only be available in limited quantities according to sources.

Apple is using the tagline “Hi, Speed.”

The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes spanning from a 6.7” model to a 6.1” model. The smallest will be a 5.4” iPhone.

The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring a month later than usual after the company faced final testing and production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
