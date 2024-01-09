HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
CES 2024: TCL Showcases Two New Tablets

By | 9 Jan 2024

TCL have unveiled two new Android tablets at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, the TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro, and the TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G.

Both come with the new TCL NxtPaper 3.0 technology, promising improved display, providing a full-colour, paper-like experience while keeping the same benefits a traditional LCD screen has.

The latest version comes with Circularly Polarised Light (CPL) screens, which can mimic natural light’s “emission/reflection/refraction” path.

The feature creates a visual experience similar to that of reading a book under natural light, providing better eye comfort and a paper-like screen.

TCL has also introduced an eye-care assistant to send personalised reminders to encourage breaks during screen time.

CEO of TCL Communication, Aaron Zhang said, “Our innovation is about reshaping the integration of technology into everyday life, making it more organic and accessible.”

NxtPaper 14 Pro

The NxtPaper 14 Pro is a 14-inch tablet with robust functionality that prioritises physical health, featuring CPL and DC dimming.

It also has a 3-in-1 VersaView UI which delivers the comfort of reading paper, as well as the aesthetic of a black and white user interface, eliminating the need for an e-reader.

The UI switches between the standard tablet and colour paper / ink paper modes, using the dedicated NxtPaper key.

The tablet has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 12,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging, and a 2.8K screen resolution.

Moving to the TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper tablet, which offers 5G connectivity, and has a 10.4-inch screen designed to be comfortable and easily readable. It comes with eye-care features which assist with reducing eye strain and fatigue.

Additionally, the screen has a 2K resolution, with Android 14 available, and an unnamed “octa-core processor.”

Pricing and availability is still to be announced for both tablets.

Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G



