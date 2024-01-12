At CES, there are many cool tech products that are unveiled, and some that are intriguing. One of these is a new sextech highlight, the Oh! Vibrator created by Norwegian tech company Ohdoki.

Last year, they made waves for its automated penis stroker called The Handy. The Oh! device allows for very specific customisations to the taste of each user.

The interesting thing about this is it resembles a TV remote, and uses “ResoTouch technology.” This utilizes sound waves, not motors, to create the vibrations.

These sound waves can reportedly “enable individuals to create their own vibrational patterns with more flexibility and customization.”

It can sync with audio, video, and VR content using Bluetooth, and can act as an actual remote to control a Handy or another Oh! from a different location.

The website claims no sign-ins are needed for this, so the user can remain anonymous.

Ohdoki CEO and co-founder, Jens Petter “JP” Wilhelmsen said, “We aim to empower individuals of all genders to elevate their intimate sexual experiences, as we all deserve to explore ourselves and find new levels of pleasure. That’s why I’m so excited to bring Oh! to market and create even more ways to elevate pleasure and joy.”

“We’ve seen incredible positive feedback on our flagship product The Handy and have continued to learn from our community to innovate and create a vibrator for our vulva-owning customers like they’ve never experienced before.”

The Oh! vibrator will be available later this year on the Ohdoki website and Amazon, although it is currently available for preorder. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.