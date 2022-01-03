Samsung Electronics have used CES 2022 to launch a new high performance 4K monitor range that have been described as ideal for remote office work because of their unique built-in apps.

Their new 4K M8 monitor is also ideal for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level viewing.

The Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s has a do-it-all screen with smart features built into the display.

Their Smart Monitor M8, expands the current line-up and offers a new stylish new design and 4K display in a display screen that doubles as a monitor and TV.

As the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840×2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), Odyssey Neo G8 32” (Model Name: G85NB) is set to open a new chapter in gaming monitor innovation claims Samsung executives.

The HDR Quantum Mini LEDs, deliver 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is a similar design to the Odyssey Neo G9, with a sleek white exterior that stands out even when it’s turned off.

The M8 monitor is ultra-slim at just 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model.

The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB colour gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colours at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document, or photo with true-to-life accuracy.

The monitor has also been described as being ideal for remote working because it has a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home.

Its built-in Video Call applications support the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo.

High Resolution Monitor S8

A Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 (Model Name: S80PB), is also available in 27” and 32” models.

Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics Australia said “With working from home now more common practice there is a greater need for innovative technology that is adaptable for our hybrid lifestyles and spaces. The brand-new Smart Monitor M8 is a do-it-all monitor that doubles as a smart TV and now includes a wireless camera for your video conferencing needs.”