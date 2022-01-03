HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CES 2022: Samsung Reveal New 4K Monitors With Multi Capabilities

CES 2022: Samsung Reveal New 4K Monitors With Multi Capabilities

By | 3 Jan 2022

Samsung Electronics have used CES 2022 to launch a new high performance 4K monitor range that have been described as ideal for remote office work because of their unique built-in apps.

Their new 4K M8 monitor is also ideal for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level viewing.

The Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s has a do-it-all screen with smart features built into the display.

Their Smart Monitor M8, expands the current line-up and offers a new stylish new design and 4K display in a display screen that doubles as a monitor and TV.

As the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840×2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), Odyssey Neo G8 32” (Model Name: G85NB) is set to open a new chapter in gaming monitor innovation claims Samsung executives.

The HDR Quantum Mini LEDs, deliver 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is a similar design to the Odyssey Neo G9, with a sleek white exterior that stands out even when it’s turned off.

The M8 monitor is ultra-slim at just 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model.

The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB colour gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colours at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document, or photo with true-to-life accuracy.

The monitor has also been described as being ideal for remote working because it has a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home.

Its built-in Video Call applications support the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo.

High Resolution Monitor S8

A Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 (Model Name: S80PB), is also available in 27” and 32” models.

Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics Australia said “With working from home now more common practice there is a greater need for innovative technology that is adaptable for our hybrid lifestyles and spaces. The brand-new Smart Monitor M8 is a do-it-all monitor that doubles as a smart TV and now includes a wireless camera for your video conferencing needs.”

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: CES Cut Short
Latest News
/
January 2, 2022
/
CES 2022, New HDMI Standard Confirmed
Latest News
/
December 31, 2021
/
As David Jones Backed A Big Loser?
Latest News
/
December 31, 2021
/
CES 2022: LG Smart Appliances Shape Your Future Kitchen
Latest News
/
December 30, 2021
/
CES 2022 Samsung To Launch This Goes With That Appliances
Latest News
/
December 30, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: CES Cut Short
Latest News
/
January 2, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The 2022 CES show in Las Vegas has been cut short. I am already on the ground in the USA...
Read More