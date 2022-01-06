HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > CES 2022: Amazon Releasing Broken-Glass Warning System

CES 2022: Amazon Releasing Broken-Glass Warning System

By | 6 Jan 2022

Despite not having a physical presence at CES this year, Amazon are piggy-backing the event, launching a new sensor to detect glass breaking at your house or business, which will reinforce a security system and help you determine of a perp is trying to invade your premises.

The Ring Glass Break Sensor can detect if a window is compromised – broken or cracked – from 25-foot away. It also uses AI to decide if it’s a non-window issue, like if you, ahem, drop a wine glass…

But more on point, if a window has been a victim, a user’s phone can receive a notification. The sensor work’s with Amazon’s Ring Alarm systems and a siren can be auto triggered if there’s a break.

Preorders are imminent, though it won’t ship until mid-February.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
CES 2022: Belkin Wemo Move Into Smart Home Security
Kogan.com Sold $44 Rapid Antigen Tests
Apple Becomes First $3 Trillion Company
ACCC Won’t Oppose Amazon’s MGM Buy Out
Factory Collapse Kills Amazon Workers, Highlights Phone Ban
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2022: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robo Vac Cleans House And self
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: New MSI Mic And Keyboard With Custom Switches
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: Mercedes Promise 1000km On Single Charge
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: LG Makes Laundry Cleaner
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
CES 2022: BMW Turns Your Car Into A Cinema With 31″ Screen
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2022: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robo Vac Cleans House And self
Latest News
/
January 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Long respected for their motions in keeping homes spick and span, Ecovacs have used CES 2022 to reveal their newest...
Read More