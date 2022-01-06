Despite not having a physical presence at CES this year, Amazon are piggy-backing the event, launching a new sensor to detect glass breaking at your house or business, which will reinforce a security system and help you determine of a perp is trying to invade your premises.

The Ring Glass Break Sensor can detect if a window is compromised – broken or cracked – from 25-foot away. It also uses AI to decide if it’s a non-window issue, like if you, ahem, drop a wine glass…

But more on point, if a window has been a victim, a user’s phone can receive a notification. The sensor work’s with Amazon’s Ring Alarm systems and a siren can be auto triggered if there’s a break.

Preorders are imminent, though it won’t ship until mid-February.