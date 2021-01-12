Lenovo’s original notebook the ThinkPad X1 is getting a titanium makeover, with the Chinese brand unveiling the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga at CES 2021.

The ultra-thin notebook is only 11mm and features a 13.5-inch display wrapped in stunning titanium material.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is also 2-in1, meaning it can be converted into a tablet or flipped into tent mode for viewing videos without the keyboard in the way.

It also features Dolby Vision® HDR support and Dolby Atmos® Speaker System.

Other specs include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor and an HD IR camera with a webcam shutter.

The X1 Titanium Yoga’s display is also capable of covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut and reaches 450 nits of brightness.

Powering the notebook are 11th Gen Intel processors, up to a Core i7 with vPro and Irix Xe graphics along with a maximum of 16GB of RAM.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will available to order starting January 2021, with prices starting at $1899 ($AUD2460).

Lenovo also today announced a complete redesign of its ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 notebooks, which boast improved user experiences built around all-new 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light feature, integrated fingerprint reader on power button and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) support by human presence detection sensor for enhanced security and ease of use.

Next, Lenovo also introduced an all-new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, combining the features of a high-performance laptop with the flexibility of a 12.3-inch detachable tablet.

Protected by Corning® Gorilla Glass, the display supports input from the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard enables seamless transition between modes.