Intel has introduced a suite of desktop, laptop and mobile processors to its already powerful line-up of products during Virtual CES 2021.

First up is Intel’s two new mobile processors in its 10th gen mobile H-series line up – the Core i7-10870H and Core i5-10599H.

Led by the Intel® Core™ i7 Special Edition 4-core processor with up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) Turbo, the H35 processors are specifically targeted for ultraportable gaming.

The processors feature new Gen 4 PCIE architecture for connecting to latest discrete graphics and deliver amazingly low latency and immersive game play on the go.

At CES, Acer, ASUS, MSI and Vaio announced new systems powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processor for ultraportable gaming, with more than 40 designs from top manufacturing partners launching in the first half of 2021.

For mobile enthusiasts who want desktop-calibre gaming and creation performance, Intel also announced an 8-core processor that will start shipping later this quarter.

This platform is unique in the industry with features that would normally only be found in high-end desktop systems – including up to 5GHz, 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4.0 architecture for fastest storage and discrete graphics, and Intel® Killer™ Wi-fi 6E (Gig+).

Some other highlights from the launch include Intel’s 11th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® platform and Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform, which the company says can deliver the highest performance and most comprehensive hardware-based security1.

Intel then introduced the new N-series 10-nanometer Intel® Pentium® Silver and Intel® Celeron® processors that offer an unmatched balance of performance, media and collaboration for education systems.

And lastly, Intel also previewed products coming to market later in 2021, including 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series desktop processors (code-named “Rocket Lake-S”) and its next-generation processors (code-named “Alder Lake”).