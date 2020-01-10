CES 2020: Acer’s Third Weapon Against Mac Pro: The ConceptD 700

Acer is tackling the lucrative content creation market in an effort to topple the likes of Apple with its range of ConceptD creative devices, including a brand new desktop workstation designed for filmmakers, animators and designers.

Showcased at CES 2020, the ConceptD 700 joins the 500 and 900 as a trio of competition in the content creation market.

Set to arrive in March for EUR 1,699 (A$2,745) the ConceptD 700 workstation features an Intel Xeon E processor and can be configured to include an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics card.

Suitable for high-demand content creation workflows, the 700 offers up to 64 GB 4x DIMM 2666 MHz DDR4 memory, high-speed onboard PCIe M.2 SSD storage and four internal storage bays supporting both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs.

Much like its rival, the ConceptD 700 is an expandable product, constructed to evolve with changes to any workflow.

Featuring minimalist Scandinavian design-inspired aesthetics, the ConceptD sports a white finish, with a woodgrain-inspired top side complimented by rounded corners.

The 700 also operates at near silent levels, outputting just 40dBa, perfect for those who enjoy peace and quiet but still need the extra processing power.

Optimal thermal ventilation inside the ConceptD 700 utilises ‘three efficient cooling fans to draw air in through the triangular-patterned front air panel and then circulates it throughout the chassis’.

Users can easily monitor their system through the CoceptD Palette software with health indicators for your CPU and GPU.