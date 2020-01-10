HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > CES 2020: Acer’s Third Weapon Against Mac Pro: The ConceptD 700

CES 2020: Acer’s Third Weapon Against Mac Pro: The ConceptD 700

By | 10 Jan 2020
, , , , , ,

Acer is tackling the lucrative content creation market in an effort to topple the likes of Apple with its range of ConceptD creative devices, including a brand new desktop workstation designed for filmmakers, animators and designers.

Showcased at CES 2020, the ConceptD 700 joins the 500 and 900 as a trio of competition in the content creation market.

Check out our review of the ConceptD 500 right here on ChannelNews.

Set to arrive in March for EUR 1,699 (A$2,745) the ConceptD 700 workstation features an Intel Xeon E processor and can be configured to include an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics card.

Suitable for high-demand content creation workflows, the 700 offers up to 64 GB 4x DIMM 2666 MHz DDR4 memory, high-speed onboard PCIe M.2 SSD storage and four internal storage bays supporting both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs.

Much like its rival, the ConceptD 700 is an expandable product, constructed to evolve with changes to any workflow.

Featuring minimalist Scandinavian design-inspired aesthetics, the ConceptD sports a white finish, with a woodgrain-inspired top side complimented by rounded corners.

The 700 also operates at near silent levels, outputting just 40dBa, perfect for those who enjoy peace and quiet but still need the extra processing power.

Optimal thermal ventilation inside the ConceptD 700 utilises ‘three efficient cooling fans to draw air in through the triangular-patterned front air panel and then circulates it throughout the chassis’.

Users can easily monitor their system through the CoceptD Palette software with health indicators for your CPU and GPU.

About Post Author
Journalist
, ,
You may also like
$200 Logitech 4K Webcam For Apple Pro Display XDR
Apple Confirms Mac Pro & Pro XDR Display
Acer Enters The Creative Main Event With ConceptD Range
Apple’s Mac Pro Granted FCC Approval
Apple Mac Pro Data Hit By Google Chrome Bug
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Forms Anti-Corruption Panel But Experts Aren’t Convinced
Industry Investigation Latest News
/
January 10, 2020
/
Retail Sales Triumph Over Predictions
Industry Latest News Logistics
/
January 10, 2020
/
4K Bi-Copter Camera Drone Unveiled At CES 2020
Camera CES 2020 Drones
/
January 10, 2020
/
CES 2020: Cyrcle Smartphone Makes Shared Music Sharing Easy
CES 2020 Latest News Music Streaming
/
January 10, 2020
/
Apple Cooking Up Gaming Keyboards With RGB
Accessories Apple Brands
/
January 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Forms Anti-Corruption Panel But Experts Aren’t Convinced
Industry Investigation Latest News
/
January 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In Seoul, South Korea, Samsung is establishing an external expert panel in a bid to stamp out corruption. It comes...
Read More