CE Brands In Australia With Biggest Growth From 2020 Lockdown

By | 17 Mar 2021

Never mind the toilet paper and the pasta; we also went mad for consumer electronics during 2020’s lockdown.

With disposable incomes redirected towards items used in the home as opposed to being spent on going out, Australia’s online consumer behaviour changed rapidly, and the CE industry benefited.

Surprisingly, the fastest growing consumer electronics brand is not even related to the home office, despite the mass working-from-home transition.

According to the SimilarWeb Digital 100 Report, Manscaped – a male personal hair trimmer – saw a massive growth of 1,376 per cent in 2020, while Sony (up by 339 per cent) and Victorian-based IT retailer Centrecom (up by 163 per cent) were the fastest growing electronics websites among Australian consumers.


The Australian retail sector overtook banking in overall brand value, accounting for 25 per cent of total brand value in the Brand Finance Australia 100 2021 ranking, according to Brand Finance’s report.

Apple regained its position as the world’s most valuable brand, bumping Amazon from the top spot, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 ranking.

In a year of a global pandemic, the Brand Finance Global 500 has found that technology and innovation have boosted brand values. Technology remains the most valuable sector in the Brand Finance Global 500, with 47 brands represented and a combined brand value of $1.4 trillion, and accounting for 14 per cent of total brand value in the 2021 ranking.

While Amazon may have been bumped to second position, the online retail giant still saw an 11 per cent growth in brand value to $354.9 billion, aided by the pandemic and the surge in online retail.

“With the onset of the pandemic, tech brands have experienced unprecedented demand for their products and services,” said Brand Finance CEO, David Haigh.

