HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Canon Australia Appoints New Boss

Canon Australia Appoints New Boss

By | 2 Mar 2022

Canon Oceania has promoted senior executive Kotaro Fukushima to head up its Australian and New Zealand operations.

Fukushima replaces Akira Yoshida as managing director from April 1. Yoshida will return to Canon’s offices in Japan to take on a senior role.

“Having witnessed the strength of the Canon Oceania team through my roles at Canon in Japan, I’m excited to join the team locally,” said Fukushima.

“Leading the Oceania group will be rewarding and challenging – and I look forward to working with the many talented people in this region to continue the excellent work set by Dave Yoshida to achieve our vision for the business.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Canon Announces Full-Frame 8K Cinema Camera
Canon Printers Can’t Recognise Canon’s Own Toner Cartridges
Canon Invents Sensor That Takes Pics In Darkness
Sony Stops Taking Orders From Retailers
Canon Sued For $7M Over ‘All-In-One’ Printers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

As Apple Halts Sales To Russia, Will China Fill The Void?
Latest News
/
March 2, 2022
/
Optus Accuses Telstra Of Blocking Its 5G Push
Latest News
/
March 2, 2022
/
Motorola Partners With Penrith Panthers
Latest News
/
March 2, 2022
/
Westan Australia New Distributor Of Proficient Audio
Latest News
/
March 2, 2022
/
Samsung Officially Discontinues Galaxy Note
Latest News Samsung
/
March 2, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

As Apple Halts Sales To Russia, Will China Fill The Void?
Latest News
/
March 2, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has joined the chorus of tech giants boycotting Russia, stopping exports and sales of its products in the country...
Read More