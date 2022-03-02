Canon Oceania has promoted senior executive Kotaro Fukushima to head up its Australian and New Zealand operations.

Fukushima replaces Akira Yoshida as managing director from April 1. Yoshida will return to Canon’s offices in Japan to take on a senior role.

“Having witnessed the strength of the Canon Oceania team through my roles at Canon in Japan, I’m excited to join the team locally,” said Fukushima.

“Leading the Oceania group will be rewarding and challenging – and I look forward to working with the many talented people in this region to continue the excellent work set by Dave Yoshida to achieve our vision for the business.”