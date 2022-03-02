Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group just announced their new robot vacuum cleaner, through their Robozone Tech subsidiary, which comes with the very latest in smart cleaning technology.

The Midea S8+ auto dust collection robot is their latest home cleaning gem after several great vacuum cleaners, with Robozone vice president Alice Shaw stating, “As an innovator in smart cleaning technology, I’m proud to say that Midea is reaffirming its leadership in the smart home industry by revolutionising high-performance robot vacuum cleaners to provide more convenience to our global customers.

“The S8+ is Midea’s premium model, representing a significant shift in modern home life where consumers seek intelligent cleaning assistants to meet the needs of today’s fast paced life.”

This machine boasts a 700W high-power motor, 19,000 pa suction, a 2.5L high-capacity dust bag and multi-layer sealing. The dust bag only needs to be changed every 30 days. You’ll know it’s ready as an alert will be given.

Midea is already one of the world’s largest producers of smart home cleaning solutions. Last month, they launched the P8 vacuum cleaner, through another subsidiary Obode.