Sonos Ditches The Mic For Affordable Roam SL

Sonos Ditches The Mic For Affordable Roam SL

By | 2 Mar 2022

Sonos has removed the microphone from its portable speaker Roam, removing voice assistant capabilies while driving down the cost, making this the most affordable way to wade into the Sonos universe.

Aside from being mic-less, the Roam SL is exactly the same as last year’s Roam, with built-in battery, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capacity, as well as being able to pair with another Sonos Roam speaker.

The Roam SL sports up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and up to 10 days of battery life when in sleep mode.

It is fully waterproof, with an IP67 rating, and dust proof, so you can use it in any environment.

Roam SL will be available in Australia later this year, with pricing and pre-order details to be confirmed.

 



