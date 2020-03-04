HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Call Of Duty Now Has A Virtual Pet And It Feeds On Death

Call Of Duty Now Has A Virtual Pet And It Feeds On Death

By | 4 Mar 2020


No, it’s not an April Fool’s joke. Activision really has added a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet to its violent, military first-person shooter series.

The Tomogunchi is the groan-inducing name of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new virtual pet companion. It lives in a wristwatch and uses “the latest advancements in pixel-based monochromatic liquid crystal display technology,” according to Activision’s tongue-in-cheek press release.

Players will have to purchase the Tomogunchi Bundle from the Modern Warfare store then equip their new cyber-pet during loadout selection ahead of a multiplayer match. During play the Tomogunchi is sustained through Kills, Objective Scoring, Killstreaks and of course Wins. Keep a Tomogunchi happy and it will evolve over the course of the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the 16th in the Call of Duty series and was released on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in October last year. It is not to be confused with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which was released on PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2007.

