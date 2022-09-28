HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 28 Sep 2022

Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has announced the launch of the Px8, the company’s new flagship headphones.

The Px8 takes the very best of other products in the company’s range to deliver a comprehensive audio solution for everyday audiophiles.

“I’m thrilled that today, we’re transforming customer expectations in the premium headphone category with our new Px8,” said Giles Pocock, Vice-President of Brand Marketing.

“It perfectly encapsulates everything we stand for as a brand, with outstanding sound quality that properly reflects our True Sound promise, plus unrivalled design and finishes.”

The new headphones make use of the same premium active noise cancelling technology found in the Px7 S2, combined with brand new bespoke 40mm Carbon Cone drivers designed after the company’s 700 Series range of loudspeakers.

Noise cancelling is delivered via six high-performance microphones, with two to measure drive unit output, two to react to ambient noise, and two for voice clarity during calls with enhanced noise suppression.

The result is an ultra-detailed, ultra-responsive audio with low distortion, for an even more engaging audio experience than the bar set by the Px7 S2.

Making use of Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive wireless technology, users can expect the very highest quality wireless audio direct from their phone, computer or tablet. It also supports USB-C and 3.5mm analogue connections, cables for which are provided in the case.

In addition, the Px8 features B&W’s Digital Signal processing, which provides users with 24-bit, high-resolution sound quality from streaming services of their choice.

Reflecting it’s position as a true premium product, the design has been revamped as well, with a cast-aluminium arm structure reflective of the company’s signature design language. It is available in both black and tan leather finishes, which don the headband, earcups and memory-foam cushions. To top it all off, each logo plate features a diamond-cut bright edge, for a truly luxurious aesthetic.

In conjunction with the release of the Px8, the B&W music app has been upgraded, with several new features.

Users of the app will allow users to stream from Deezer, Qobuz and TIDAL, as well as tailor the audio signature to their liking with adjustable EQ and noise cancelling.

Battery life sits at 30 hours, with a 15-minute charge able to restore 7 hours, ensuring that users never have to go without.

The B&W Px8 will be available from October for $1,149.



