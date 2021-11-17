Exciting for audiophiles that want serious sound, Bowers & Wilkins have delivered two outstanding new versions of their 705 Signature stand-mount and 702 Signature floor-standing loudspeakers.

Looking extremely stylish in popping Midnight Blue Metallic paint, the 705 Signature and 702 Signature models feature the same drive unit design and carefully upgraded crossover componentry as the existing 700 Series Signature models.

These new 705 & 702 Signature also feature state-of-the-art tech, including a decoupled Continuum cone midrange drive unit on the 702 Signature, complemented by Aerofoil-profile bass drivers.

Both feature the Carbon Dome tweeter, housed in Solid Body Tweeter-on-Top assembly.

As with the existing Signature models, both feature specially treated and upgraded bypass capacitors.

The Tweeter-on-Top configuration upgrades resolution, openness and spatial retrieval, lending them a more polished, refined and integrally involving sound.

This design allows the use of the tweeter body as a heatsink for the dome.