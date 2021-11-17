HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Seven West Media Upgrade FY22 Guidance

Seven West Media Upgrade FY22 Guidance

By | 17 Nov 2021

Seven West Media is expecting a bumper financial year, upgrading its guidance today for FY22.

The broadcaster, who is in talks to purchase Prime Media, is now expecting EBITDA to be $260million, 7-10 per cent higher than previously indicated.

This comes as the company claims to be “well-positioned to capture metro TV market share of 40 per cent in 1H of this financial year.”

“Seven West Media is well positioned for future growth, with ongoing delivery of transformation program benefits, great content to distribute across multiple platforms, and improved balance sheet having refinanced its debt facilities,” it told investors.

CEO Ryan Stokes said free-to-air ad spend grew by 32 per cent over the 12 months to September, while BVOD viewing time increased 40 per cent since then.

“Seven West continues to evolve its digital platform and offering to take advantage of available opportunities,” he said.

“This year Seven West is forecasting EBITDA of $120 million from digital, up 100 per cent.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Seven West Media To Acquire Prime Media
“Always Room For More Sports” Says Seven As It Eyes NRL Deal
Seven West Trumpets Digital Success
Seven West Inks Google, Facebook Deals After Media Law Feud
Seven West Signs Up For Google News Platform
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

B&W Launch Two New Class-Leading Signature Speakers
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Telstra & Optus Ranging Multiple Smartphones From Banned Chinese Company
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
Michael Dell Kicking Goals In Premier League, Rights Set To Sell For $2bn In US
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
Sonos Devices Now Support DTS Digital Surround
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
Activision Workers Walk Out, Call For CEO Resignation
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

B&W Launch Two New Class-Leading Signature Speakers
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Exciting for audiophiles that want serious sound, Bowers & Wilkins have delivered two outstanding new versions of their 705 Signature...
Read More