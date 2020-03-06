HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bushfires Blamed For Retail Downturn In January

Bushfires Blamed For Retail Downturn In January

By | 6 Mar 2020

The horror bushfire season has been cited as a key reason for retail turnover falling by 0.3% across Australia in January 2020, following -0.7% growth in December.

This fall was even more significant in Western Australia (-1.1%) and the ACT (-2.3%). The only state that registered retail growth was South Australia, at 0.1%.

According to the most recent Australian Bureau of Statistics Retail Trade figures, there were contractions across the retail portfolio: household goods fell by -1.1%; department stores (-2.2%); clothing, footwear and personal accessories (-1.1%); cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (-0.1%); and other retailing (-0.1%).

“Bushfires in January negatively impacted a range of retail business,” said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys. “Retailers reported a range of impacts that reduced customer numbers, including interruptions to trading hours and tourism.”

E-commerce has continued to expand in the retail space, with online retail turnover accounting for 6.3% of the total number, compared to 5.6% a year earlier.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Warns Retail Workers Of iPhone Supply Shortages
JB Hi-Fi Buys $44m Warehouse In Melbourne
Another Retail Victim: Jeanswest To Shut Shops, Shed Jobs
Amazon Not So Scary Anymore; Still Lags Behind JB Hi-Fi
AusPost: Over 50 Million Parcels Delivered In December
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Distributor Call It Quits After Harman Loss
24Bit Media Players Full-Sized Speakers Integrated Amps
/
March 6, 2020
/
NBN Co wants to set own prices for new home developments
Brands Communication Hardware
/
March 6, 2020
/
Rock JBL Under Armour In Ear Headphones Land In OZ
Headphones Buds Latest News
/
March 6, 2020
/
New links for network services
Accessories Communication Content
/
March 6, 2020
/
TPG revenue creeps up 1pc as Vodafone merger plan closes in
5G Communication Networking
/
March 6, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Distributor Call It Quits After Harman Loss
24Bit Media Players Full-Sized Speakers Integrated Amps
/
March 6, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Former Harman and JBL distributor AV Technology has called it quits after losing the rights to the Harman Pro gear...
Read More