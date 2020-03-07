HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Set To Impact Carrier Sales 5G iPhone Set To Be Delayed

By | 7 Mar 2020
Telstra, Optus and JB Hi Fi are facing problems with Apple tipped to delay their all-important 5G iPhone which is crucial as it was tipped to boost last quarter 2020 sales.

Analysts are tipping that Apple will have no alternative but to delay the launch of their 5G device which was scheduled to be launched in September 14 months after Samsung first launched a premium 5G handset.

As a result, shares in Apple have fallen due uncertainty over how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the US Companies supply chain.

Bank of America analysts believe the 5G device will be late by at least by a month as a result of the outbreak after discussions with Apple’s supply chain management.

Talking to Bloomberg Elliot Lan also claimed that he expects the launch of the iPhone SE2 will be delayed “by a few months” due to “both supply issues as well as the weaker demand environment from COVID-19.”

According to BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan, the launch timing for upcoming models will “depend on how production ramps back up in April and May.” Earlier this week, iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said it expects its Chinese plants to begin operating normally by the end of March.

Shares of Apple fell as much as 4% on Saturday Sydney time.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
