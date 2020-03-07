Apple Set To Impact Carrier Sales 5G iPhone Set To Be Delayed

Telstra, Optus and JB Hi Fi are facing problems with Apple tipped to delay their all-important 5G iPhone which is crucial as it was tipped to boost last quarter 2020 sales.

Analysts are tipping that Apple will have no alternative but to delay the launch of their 5G device which was scheduled to be launched in September 14 months after Samsung first launched a premium 5G handset.

As a result, shares in Apple have fallen due uncertainty over how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the US Companies supply chain.

Bank of America analysts believe the 5G device will be late by at least by a month as a result of the outbreak after discussions with Apple’s supply chain management.

Talking to Bloomberg Elliot Lan also claimed that he expects the launch of the iPhone SE2 will be delayed “by a few months” due to “both supply issues as well as the weaker demand environment from COVID-19.”

According to BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan, the launch timing for upcoming models will “depend on how production ramps back up in April and May.” Earlier this week, iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said it expects its Chinese plants to begin operating normally by the end of March.

Shares of Apple fell as much as 4% on Saturday Sydney time.