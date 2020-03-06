BREAKING NEWS: Distributor Call It Quits After Harman Loss

Former Harman and JBL distributor AV Technology has called it quits after losing the rights to the Harman Pro gear spanning Pro Audio.

The Company that also distributed the AMX Control Products has decided to shut down.

Harman appointed MadisonAV as its new professional audio distributor for its AMX and Install solutions in Australia.

Coming with 28 years of ‘strong market coverage’, according to MadisonAV CEO Ken Kyle, the company is now in charge of distribution for AMX, SVSI, and install ranges of AKG, BSS, Crown and JBL Professional in Australia.

In an email sent to partners AV Technology said that “After 30 years we have decided to close our doors”.

The Company was given 30 days’ notice by Harman on the 23rd of December 2019 when “Most Companies had shut down” the Company said in their announcement today.

The Company then received an official 30-day letter of termination on the 2nd of January resulting in today’s decision.

“Naturally we are extremely disappointed losing the Harman Pro business”.

Also impacting the Companies decision was the loss of the AMX business.

“We have been successfully distributing the AMX range for over 30 years”.

Questions are also being asked as to whether Convoy International will be able to hold onto the Harman range of products which get little exposure in Australia despite them being leading brands in several markets.