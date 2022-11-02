HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Details Revealed

By | 2 Nov 2022

It appearts that Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ is not far away with the  Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing various new models.

The website, which standardizes and certifies goods to provide safe and quality products, lists Samsung Galaxy S23 phone with model number SM-S911B/DS. Samsung Galaxy S23+ is also listed as SM-S916B.

Other than the model numbers, the listing does not reveal many details.

The Samsung S23 series specs were leaked by previous reports.

While display screen size remains at 6.1 inches for both devices, the Galaxy S23 comes with the super Amoled technology and bigger battery.

The devices are expected to come with the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm. The chipset recently appeared on Geekbench showcasing similar performance to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Improvements in terms of efficiency and thermals department are also expected.

The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is still unclear. A recent report states that the phones will debut on January 5th but it is not known for certain.


Read More