KEF has launched their new MU7 Wireless Headphones for users to experience audio with style.

Designed by long-term collaborator Ross Lovegrove, the Mu7 comes with an over-ear headphone design that is refined and sleek, making for a harmonious addition to the wider Ross Lovegrove Collection for KEF.

Lovegrove has previously worked alongside the brand to shape the Muon loudspeakers, Muo portable speakers, and Mu3 earphones.

Sophisticated Smart Active Noise Cancellation technology uses multiple filters to capture environmental sound before applying a specialized algorithm to target individual frequencies. Clear Voice Capture (cVc) isolates the voice of the speaker and minimizes external noise picked up by the microphone for hands-free calls.

He also added a capacitive touchpad on the right ear cup. This allows users to answer calls, skip tracks, and adjust volume through a series of intuitive taps and swipes.

“If you are wearing a particular type of headphones, they are an extension of you. Well, what is the best interface? Your finger. It’s like putting your hand over your ears, there’s this gestural elegance,” noted Lovegrove.

Available in two colors, Silver Grey and Charcoal Grey, the Mu7 headphones present precision-engineered, ergonomic aluminum construction. The headphones can be used for up to 40 hours when fully charged and offers high-resolution sound up to 24bit or 48kHz.

A lightweight, durable headband delivers a snug acoustic seal with minimal ear pressure. The memory foam ear pads mold to the shape of the head, improving both passive and active noise cancellation and bass response. A swivel point above the ear cups allows the headphones to be rotated and flattened.

Each of the closed-back earcups has a full-range dynamic driver consisting of subtle acoustic details for a pleasant audio.

The headphones come at a price of AU$535.