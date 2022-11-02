Google has issued an emergency security upgrade for its Chrome for Mac browser, and is urging all Mac users to upgrade or remain vulnerable.

This comes days after Apple was forced to upgrade iOS 16.1 to patch a similar security flaw.

Google simply said an exploit for the flaw, CVE-2022-3723, “exists in the wild” and that this is a “Type Confusion” bug.

Type Confusion vulnerabilities happen “when the program allocates a resource, object, or variable using a type and then accesses it using a different, incompatible type, resulting in out-of-bounds memory access,” according to Bleeping Computer.

Hackers can “read sensitive information of other apps, cause crashes, or execute arbitrary code.”

The 107.0.5304.87 update can be installed by going to Preferences > About Chrome > Check for Update.