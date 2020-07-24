HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 24 Jul 2020
Many local retailers have seemingly pivoted marketing dollars to search advertising during the COVID19 pandemic, following a spike in online searches for retail names during in-store restrictions.

Reported by The Australian, new data compiled by SEMrush reveals Bunnings was the most searched retail website in Australia.

Data reveals a significant uptake in traffic to leading local retail websites during the pandemic, with Top 10 rankers including Amazon, Woolworths, Kmart and JB Hi-Fi.

The news comes as retailers such as Kmart continue to grapple with heightened online shopping demand, and follows a lengthy apology from the Wesfarmers-owned store for shipping delays.

Retail categories that notched massive traffic spikes include exercise equipment, tobacco and plants.

Major spikes for retailer web searches soared in the months from March, with trends confirming increased demand for home improvement.

Investments include upgrades in consumer technology and lifestyle improving tech.

E-commerce marketplace, Catch, reportedly received ‘Christmas-volume traffic’ during phase one of lockdown.

Catch was purchased by Wesfarmers’ Kmart Group last year in $230 million deal, and is being head up by former Amazon executive Peter Sauerborn.

