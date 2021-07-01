Amazon Music has launched its podcasting service in Australia, available at no additional cost to all subscription tiers.

New podcasts, including The Vaping Nation, true crime series Cold, and comedy duo Hamish and Andy, will be available on the service alongside other popular Australian and overseas series. Additionally, Alexa-enabled device customers will be able to ask the voice assistant to play podcasts direct from Amazon Music.

According to Craig Strachan, Head of Podcasts for EU and ANZ at Amazon Music, the move brings Australian customers more forms of audio entertainment.

“With this launch, we’re offering customers a convenient podcast listening experience that fits their lifestyle.

“Our customers will also be able to utilise the voice functionality they know and love with music and Alexa, to now enjoy a superior podcast experience and uncover a brand-new selection of favourites,” he said.

Other podcasters whose content will be available include Jake Brennan, John Bishop and Tony Pitts, and DJ Khaled.