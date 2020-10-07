HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Budget Spend On EV Technology

By | 7 Oct 2020
CANBERRA: The Scott and Josh team appear to have had an epiphany, apparently having been haunted by visions of tradies driving electric utes, vehicles the Government once disparaged.

In last night’s Budget, tucked away in a discreet corner, was $5 million to establish what Josh called an Advanced Manufacturing Facility.

The facility, to be built in South Australia (maybe at the former Holden plant), will manufacture and assemble electric vehicles.

For the EV lobby, this is a miracle come true. The investment will also encompass vehicle-to-grid trials to examine the concept and operation of systems that support solar home-charging, grid services and virtual storage infrastructure.

