Arlo has unveiled the new Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera, with the later forgoing the need for a separate smart home hub.

The Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera and Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is available to pre-order internationally for US$199.99 and US$299.99 respectively.

Local availibity and pricing is yet to be officially announced.

Both smart security cameras offer flexible placement, uninhibited by wires.

The Arlo Pro 4 offers direct connection to Wi-Fi, and forgoes the need for a separate smart home hub. It is suitable for indoors and outdoors, with a built-in spotlight two-way audio.

The camera is capable of colour night vision, 160-degree viewing angle and 2K video recording with HDR, plus smart assistant (Google Assistant) support.

The more expensive Ultra 2 offers 4K video with HDR, a 180-degree viewing angle, siren, two-way audio and colour night vision.

The Arlo Ultra 2 is dubbed to support Apple’s HomeKit form launch, in addition to Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Both products succeed the former Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Ultra smart security cameras.