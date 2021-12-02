HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Budget IPhone SE3 To Help Apple Dominate Samsung

By | 2 Dec 2021

Apple are tipped to launch the budget iPhone SE3 next year, with predictions it will help them maintain a market lead over rivals Samsung in the smartphone stakes.

Market research firm suggest Apple’s plan is to release the SE 3 in the first quarter of 2022, which hints at an event in March. The current SE model was launched in April 2020, almost two years earlier.

With no official word yet from Apple, the update is expected to sport a similar look to the current model but have a bigger screen, 5G support and the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13, but come at a more relatable price.

Still, the global chip shortage continues to be a factor with all consumer marketplace tussles. But Apple are expected to grow their share from 15.9 per cent in the third quarter of this year to 23.2 in the fourth.

If that proves correct, they will take the top spot from a hungry Samsung, whose Galaxy series of phones have been a great success.

