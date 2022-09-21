Sydney based distributor Tempo has secured a massive global deal with Samsung’s head office granting the business, a licence in several Countries to manufacture TV’s running their highly popular Smart TV Tizen operating system.

Samsung South Korea’s head office licenced Tempo for Tizen TVs by Samsung for the Australian, New Zealand, United Kingdom markets as well as in France, Italy, and Spain.

The first of the new Bauhn TVs are set to go on sale in Aldi stores across several Countries with Aldi Australia ranging a $699 65″ model.

Currently The Good Guys are ranging a Linsar TV running the Samsung Tizen OS, while Harvey Norman is set to range an Akai TV running Samsungs’ Smart TV OS.

Paul Kim Corporate VP at Samsung and Head Of the Group responsible for Tizen said that Tempo is allowed to use the Samsung Smart TV Tizen platform on their branded TVs to further expand Tizen OS presence.

He claimed that ‘Samsung sees Tempo as an important partner in those regions and expect to reach mutually beneficial results for both organisations.

During the past 18 months Tempo has secured the rights to some of the world’s biggest brands including Monster, Energiser, Pantone, Hoover and Sharp with ther Company now selling both Sharp appliances and TVs.

A spokesperson for Tempo said, “We worked hard with Samsung over several months to secure this deal and we are confident that both Samsung and Tempo will benefit significantly”.

Kim said that the licencing deal will allow consumers in the regions where Tempo has been granted a licence in Australia “to enjoy premium experience with high performance OS and wide range of content and services options.”

He said that users will get access to a modern UI, free of charge Samsung TV Plus channels and their favourite content apps.

“We believe that this partnership would allow both companies to further expand their market presence and benefit other stakeholders such as retail, content provider, developers, and users” he said.

Tizen is one of the world’s most widely used operating systems that is used on all Samsung TV’s and also powers the new Samsung Watch.