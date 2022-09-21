HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS:Samsung Cut Global TV Deal With Local Distributor

BREAKING NEWS:Samsung Cut Global TV Deal With Local Distributor

By | 21 Sep 2022

Sydney based distributor Tempo has secured a massive global deal with Samsung’s head office granting the business, a licence in several Countries to manufacture TV’s running their highly popular Smart TV Tizen operating system.

Samsung South Korea’s head office licenced Tempo for Tizen TVs by Samsung for the Australian, New Zealand, United Kingdom markets as well as in France, Italy, and Spain.

The first of the new Bauhn TVs are set to go on sale in Aldi stores across several Countries with Aldi Australia ranging a $699 65″ model.

Currently The Good Guys are ranging a Linsar TV running the Samsung Tizen OS, while Harvey Norman is set to range an Akai TV running Samsungs’ Smart TV OS.

Paul Kim Corporate VP at Samsung and Head Of the Group responsible for Tizen said that Tempo is allowed to use the Samsung Smart TV Tizen platform on their branded TVs to further expand Tizen OS presence.

He claimed that ‘Samsung sees Tempo as an important partner in those regions and expect to reach mutually beneficial results for both organisations.

During the past 18 months Tempo has secured the rights to some of the world’s biggest brands including Monster, Energiser, Pantone, Hoover and Sharp with ther Company now selling both Sharp appliances and TVs.

A spokesperson for Tempo said, “We worked hard with Samsung over several months to secure this deal and we are confident that both Samsung and Tempo will benefit significantly”.

Kim said that the licencing deal will allow consumers in the regions where Tempo has been granted a licence in Australia “to enjoy premium experience with high performance OS and wide range of content and services options.”

He said that users will get access to a modern UI, free of charge Samsung TV Plus channels and their favourite content apps.

“We believe that this partnership would allow both companies to further expand their market presence and benefit other stakeholders such as retail, content provider, developers, and users” he said.

Tizen is one of the world’s most widely used operating systems that is used on all Samsung TV’s and also powers the new Samsung Watch.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Wearables Market Down 6.9% After Two-Year Boom
Samsung Increase Chip Market Lead, Intel Lags
Where Is Apple’s Foldable iPhone?
Chinese Appliance Suppliers Facing Major Problems
Samsung S23 Tipped To Feature Thicker Bezels
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

B&W Brings Features From $50,000 Speaker To New Range
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
Booktopia Boardroom Spill: Chairman, Three Directors Out
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
Australians Have 22.1 Million Streaming Video Subs
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
No Ad-Tier For Stan, Promises Nine Chief
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
Motorola Takes On Samsung & Apple With New Veri Peri Pantone Partnership
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

B&W Brings Features From $50,000 Speaker To New Range
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
UK Audio giant Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has announced it’s all new 700 Series 3, designed to bring ‘studio sound...
Read More