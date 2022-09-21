HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > B&W Brings Features From $50,000 Speaker To New Range

B&W Brings Features From $50,000 Speaker To New Range

By | 21 Sep 2022

UK Audio giant Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has announced it’s all new 700 Series 3, designed to bring ‘studio sound home’.

Made up of eight different models, including three floor standers, three stand-mount speakers and two centre channel speakers, B&W has developed the new 700 Series over a three-year period, in which it completely transformed it from the old models, with upgrades to acoustics, a new cabinet design and finish, and much more.

“We’re hugely proud of our new range, said Director of Product Marketing and Communications for B&W, Andy Kerr.

“By introducing some of the reference- quality technologies of our 800 Series Diamond range into the latest generation of 700 Series, we’ve made studio-quality sound more accessible than ever.”

The new 700 Series 3 sports all new cabinets which are slimmer and feature a curved front baffle and drive units which are mounted in external pods, just as they are in the 800 Series Diamond. The result, is a reduction in ‘cabinet diffraction’, resulting in a more pure sound that is unaffected by the speaker cabinet itself.

In addition, four models in the new range feature the company’s ‘Tweeter-On-Top’ technology. The 702 S3, 703 S3 floor standers, as well as the 705 S3 mounted and HTM71 S3 centre channel all now feature the technology, which has been re-engineered for the new range.

The enclosure, which is carved from a single block of aluminum, has been lengthened which better isolates the tweeter from the cabinet thanks to improved two-point decoupling.

It also features the B&W Carbon Dome tweeter, which has a range up to 47kHz before break-up, as well as improved vented voice coils and upgraded magnets.

The speaker terminals featured in the 700 Series 3 have also been inspired by the 800 Series Diamond, with larger diameter Flowports for a larger and louder output, while upgraded crossovers featuring Mundorf and bypass capacitors ensure cleaner audio.

The new Bowers & Wilkins 700 Series 3 Range is available from today in Gloss Black, Satin White, Rosenut and a new finish called ‘Mocha’.

Prices can be found below.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
New Issue Of SoundMag All The Latest In Premium Audio
Audio Pro Launch ‘Soundbar Killing’ A48 Speakers
Polk’s New Soundbars One Up The Sonos Arc
Yamaha Gets Into Gaming With New Hi-Fi Update
Premium Sound Appointed As First Oz Braun Audio Stockist
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Booktopia Boardroom Spill: Chairman, Three Directors Out
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
Australians Have 22.1 Million Streaming Video Subs
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
No Ad-Tier For Stan, Promises Nine Chief
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
Motorola Takes On Samsung & Apple With New Veri Peri Pantone Partnership
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
Fox Footy Kicks Off Grand Final Week
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Booktopia Boardroom Spill: Chairman, Three Directors Out
Latest News
/
September 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Online book retailer Booktopia has suffered a boardroom spill, with chairman Chris Beare and three other independent directors walking out....
Read More