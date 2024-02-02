Despite average salary for port staff of between $130,000 and $140,000, an abundance of days off and holiday loadings, DP world staff are set to get a 23.5% pay increase in a move that could bring to an end the crippling ports fiasco that has resulted in tens of thousands of containers with CE, audio and appliance products sitting on Australian wharves.

The largest container operator DP World and the Maritime Union of Australia are tipped to have reached an “in principle agreement” overpay and rostering with pay rises spread over four years with a $2000 sign-on bonus.

The Maritime Union has agreed to stop protected industrial action that’s re4sulted in a massive build-up of containers a move that has hurt suppliers to retailers.

Currently there is a backlog of 50,220 containers with observers claiming that it could take two months to clear.

“All protected industrial action has been withdrawn and wharfies at Dubai Ports will return to work with the same enthusiasm, hard work and commitment that they have brought to their jobs over many years,” the MUA statement said.

The new agreement still needs to be voted on by the stevedores and both parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the deal until after the vote — which covers the next four years.

It’s understood the deal involves an 8 per cent pay rise in the first year plus a $2,000 sign on bonus, then 7 per cent in year two, 4 per cent in year three, and 4.5 per cent in year four.

The pay rise is more than the MUA had first asked for, but it extends over a longer period of time, with MUA initially wanting it to line up with the other port operators.

DP World stevedores currently earn about 17 per cent less than those at larger rival Patrick and the MUA had first asked for a 16 per cent rise over two years plus a sign-on bonus.