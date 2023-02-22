HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 22 Feb 2023

Sydney-based distributor Panmi has been dumped as the distributor of Segway electric bikes.

According to industry sources, the Chinese Company, who has an extensive range of products listed at JB Hi-Fi, has hired a Country Manager and is set to establish their own subsidiary in Australia.

The move is a major blow to Panmi, who struggled to launch their Xiaomi smartphones in Australia and are now facing a loss of millions in revenue, with the popular Segway bikes which sell up to $6500 moving to a direct supply model.

The normally vocal CEO of Panmi George Saad, who is well known for making commitments and then breaking them, has been remarkably quiet on the issue. So has Marketing Director Andrew Tyler, who has not returned our calls.

ChannelNews understands that the business is “desperate” to identify a replacement brand to fill the void left by the loss of Segway.

 

 

 

 

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
