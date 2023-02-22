With an all-new design, Yamaha’s new YH-E700B boast better sound, improved noise-cancellation plus better call quality and improved sound, for an immersive and personal sonic experience.

Entering a busy market, the cosmetics of these Yamaha cans are quite different to their predecessor, the YH-E700A. But what stands out here is their ability to adapt sound to a user’s ear and the environment they’re in.

“We’ve aimed to make significant upgrades,” says Alex Sadeghian, director of consumer Audio at Yamaha Corporation of America. “From a refreshed design to improved tech for easier setup and user-friendly controls, this headphone takes a big step forward in terms of both appearance and functionality.”

The improved implementation of the company’s proprietary ANC isn’t like regular noise cancelling, which can colour or degrade sound. This analyses and removes background noise, but keeps your music pure.

They also feature Yamaha’s propietary Listening Optimiser tech, which uses advanced real-time processing to analyse and correct for the effects of individual ear shapes and wearing styles.

Calls come through clear and are aided on your side by Qualcomm cVc (clear voice capture), and two mics which isolate your voice and deliver in excellent clarity, even in a noisy space.

There’s also Google Fast Pair, which cuts out hassles when connecting to Android devices, and you can activate Siri or Google Assistant quickly by hitting one button.

Plus, there’s a low latency mode which is perfect for playing games or watching videos.

Adding to the usability, the Yamaha Headphone Control app gives you access to all headphone settings, as well as EQ customisation.

Plus, a 3.5 hour charge serves up 32 hours of playtime, and the unit comes with a USB-C charging cable, as well as a carrying case and audio cable for wired listening.