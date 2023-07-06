Silke Barlow is returning to Lenovo to replace Matt Codrington the former General Manager who has been promoted into a senior regional role.

The former Director Enterprise & Public Sector at Lenovo before she left to join Unisys Barlow is an experience IT executive who left Lenovo in 2015.

She brings more than two decades experience in the IT industry and multi-national experience from Germany, France, and Australia claims Lenovo.

Barlow most recently held leadership positions with Unisys, followed by Fujitsu.

At Fujitsu, Barlow was responsible for the Infrastructure Solutions business in Australia and New Zealand, before leading Industry and Vertical Offerings for APAC (Asia Pacific).

“I am excited for this unique opportunity to return to Lenovo. I have a deep understanding of the culture and our roots but now bringing a broader experience on how to lead the Australian team through this new chapter of growth,” said Barlow.

“I’ve been keenly watching Lenovo go from strength to strength, diversify its portfolio of offerings and become increasingly more relevant to our customers and partners. As General Manager, I look forward to working with the team in Australia and across the wider region to capitalise on the unique strengths of each business unit and to amplify our collective success.”

“I believe there is untapped potential in Australia across the different business portfolios, and I’m focused on building upon our partner ecosystem to unlock further growth potential. We’re only as strong as the ecosystem that helps us deliver these outcomes, and I look forward to increasing our partnership with the channel and our customers,” added Barlow.

Commenting on Barlow’s appointment, Regional General Manager for Greater Asia Pacific Region at Lenovo, Matt Codrington added, “Silke’s proven track record in driving continuous transformation and a strong P&L performance sets her up to be an excellent leader for our Australian team. Furthermore, her passion for fostering a diverse and inclusive culture makes her an excellent cultural fit for Lenovo, and I look forward to the positive impact she’ll drive for our business.

“Lenovo’s focus remains on understanding and meeting our customers’ needs while fostering innovation and driving growth, and I’m excited to have Silke at the helm to drive these ambitions in Australia,” added Codrington.