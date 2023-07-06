HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS:Lenovo Names Replacement For Matt Codrington

BREAKING NEWS:Lenovo Names Replacement For Matt Codrington

By | 6 Jul 2023

Silke Barlow is returning to Lenovo to replace Matt Codrington the former General Manager who has been promoted into a senior regional role.

The former Director Enterprise & Public Sector at Lenovo before she left to join Unisys Barlow is an experience IT executive who left Lenovo in 2015.

She brings more than two decades experience in the IT industry and multi-national experience from Germany, France, and Australia claims Lenovo.

Barlow most recently held leadership positions with Unisys, followed by Fujitsu.

Matt Codrington,

At Fujitsu, Barlow was responsible for the Infrastructure Solutions business in Australia and New Zealand, before leading Industry and Vertical Offerings for APAC (Asia Pacific).

“I am excited for this unique opportunity to return to Lenovo. I have a deep understanding of the culture and our roots but now bringing a broader experience on how to lead the Australian team through this new chapter of growth,” said Barlow.

“I’ve been keenly watching Lenovo go from strength to strength, diversify its portfolio of offerings and become increasingly more relevant to our customers and partners. As General Manager, I look forward to working with the team in Australia and across the wider region to capitalise on the unique strengths of each business unit and to amplify our collective success.”

“I believe there is untapped potential in Australia across the different business portfolios, and I’m focused on building upon our partner ecosystem to unlock further growth potential. We’re only as strong as the ecosystem that helps us deliver these outcomes, and I look forward to increasing our partnership with the channel and our customers,” added Barlow.

Commenting on Barlow’s appointment, Regional General Manager for Greater Asia Pacific Region at Lenovo, Matt Codrington added, “Silke’s proven track record in driving continuous transformation and a strong P&L performance sets her up to be an excellent leader for our Australian team. Furthermore, her passion for fostering a diverse and inclusive culture makes her an excellent cultural fit for Lenovo, and I look forward to the positive impact she’ll drive for our business.

“Lenovo’s focus remains on understanding and meeting our customers’ needs while fostering innovation and driving growth, and I’m excited to have Silke at the helm to drive these ambitions in Australia,” added Codrington.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Luke Skinner Appointed As New Lenovo Channel Lead For ANZ
Inside SmartHouse Mag: The Future Of Automation
Australian PC Market Down 19.1%
Lenovo Slash Headcount As Profits Slump 72% In The Last Quarter
Lenovo Delivers The Swiss Army Knife Of Notebooks, While Also Setting New Design Standard
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Philips TV’s Kill Off Hue Ambilight Will Samsung Follow
Latest News
/
July 6, 2023
/
NBN Has A Satellite Problem, JB Hi Fi Set To Sell Satellite Phones
Latest News
/
July 6, 2023
/
REVIEW: Want A Foldable Phone That Seriously Delivers New Razr 40 Ultra, The Small Screen Will Stun You
Latest News
/
July 5, 2023
/
A Handheld PlayStation May Drop Around September
Latest News
/
July 5, 2023
/
New Lenovo Gaming Tablet Revealed
Latest News
/
July 5, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Philips TV’s Kill Off Hue Ambilight Will Samsung Follow
Latest News
/
July 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
It was hot last year, now it’s dead in the water, after Philips TV manufacturer TP Vision dropped support for...
Read More