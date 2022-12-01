Another senior Communications executive has quit Samsung, with the exit of Sarah Prendergast the head of Communication who is leaving only weeks after being appointed into the top role.

Prendergast who joined Samsung from Edelman the former PR Company for Samsung is set to take on a new job in financial services.

It was only a few weeks ago that the former head of Samsung Communications Shaneez Johnson, who Prendergast replaced as Head of Corporate Affairs at Samsung Australia quit.

Johnson who had been at Samsung for over 9 years.

Prendergast joined Samsung in 2018 as a Senior Communications Manager. She was appointed into the senior Communications Lead earlier this year.

She joined Edelman in 2016 and left in December 2018 to take on a role at Samsung.

According to sources Samsung has called in recruiters in an effort to appoint a new person into the role.