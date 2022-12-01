HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS:Another Senior Executive Quits Samsung

BREAKING NEWS:Another Senior Executive Quits Samsung

By | 1 Dec 2022

Another senior Communications executive has quit Samsung, with the exit of Sarah Prendergast the head of Communication who is leaving only weeks after being appointed into the top role.

Prendergast who joined Samsung from Edelman the former PR Company for Samsung is set to take on a new job in financial services.

It was only a few weeks ago that the former head of Samsung Communications Shaneez Johnson, who Prendergast replaced as Head of Corporate Affairs at Samsung Australia quit.

Johnson who had been at Samsung for over 9 years.

[연합뉴스TV 제공]

Prendergast joined Samsung in 2018 as a Senior Communications Manager. She was appointed into the senior Communications Lead earlier this year.

She joined Edelman in 2016 and left in December 2018 to take on a role at Samsung.

According to sources Samsung has called in recruiters in an effort to appoint a new person into the role.


647915

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Top Samsung PR Executive Quits
Samsung Sacks Long-Term PR Partners Edelman For Ogilvy
Samsung Loses Two Key PR Executives
Serious Moral Questions Raised About Actions Of Edelman PR Advisors To HP, Samsung & Amazon
Marketing Department Audit Sees Senior Samsung Executives Quit, Others Sacked
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

AR Spending To Reach $14B This Year
Latest News
/
December 1, 2022
/
Apple Redesigns iPhone 15 Look With Titanium Chassis
Latest News
/
December 1, 2022
/
Zuckerberg Calls Apple’s App Control “Problematic”
Latest News
/
December 1, 2022
/
Skullcandy Crusher Headphones Literally Falling Apart In Stores
Latest News
/
December 1, 2022
/
Sonos Tipped To Be Punting On New Headphones & Puck To Lift Flagging Fortunes
Latest News
/
December 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

AR Spending To Reach $14B This Year
Latest News
/
December 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Worldwide spending on augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) is forecast to reach $13.8 billion this year and grow to...
Read More