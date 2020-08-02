HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 2 Aug 2020
Telstra

Thousands of homes are without Broadband in what appears to be a denial of service attack on Telstra.

The carrier whose apps and support are not working went to Twitter to communicate with customers claiming that they have identified the issue and are working on it.

They said” Some of our Domain Name Servers (DNS) used to route your traffic online are experiencing a cyberattack, known as a Denial of Service (DoS). Your info isn’t at risk. We’re doing all we can to get you back online.

Calls to the Telstra support line were constantly engaged.

Messages were posted online claiming that Telstra were “Short staffed”.

This is the same Company who has sacked 12,000 workers to bolster returns to CEO Andy Penn and shareholders.

Penn’s pay packet increased 34 per cent to $5 million last financial year, despite sharp falls in profits and dividends at the nation’s biggest mobile carrier.

It’s also seen the Company unable to handle support operations when outages happen.

Telstra CEO Andy Penn and wife Kallie Blauhorn. VIPs arrive for high society wedding and boading a boat at Walsh Bay.

The Company has also taken down their outages page so that users of their service who were hit with an increase of charges are unable to identify whether their locality has been hit by an outage.

Penn’s pay bump comes just a year after shareholders revolted over executive pay, handing the telco a ‘first strike’ vote over the bonuses paid to Mr Penn and his senior management team.

In Sydney, the issue has been most widely reported in the Northern Beaches, Mosman, Neutral Bay, Cremourne the inner west and inner city, according to real-time outage website Down Detector.

In Melbourne, the connection issue has been reported in the city, Brunswick, Essendon and Blackburn, among other areas.

Twitter users reported the issue was with Telstra’s domain name system (DNS) – the internet’s address book, which translates domain names (like google.com) to IP (Internet Protocol) addresses.

Some said they were able to resolve the issue by manually changing their phone or computer’s DNS IP address from Telstra’s to another, like Google’s (8.8.8.8) or Cloudflare’s (1.1.1.1).

About Post Author
