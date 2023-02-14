HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Mass Sackings At Winnings

BREAKING NEWS: Mass Sackings At Winnings

By | 14 Feb 2023

Winning Appliances staff are claiming that up to 100 employees have been give notice, as the business comes under pressure.

ChannelNews understands that both Winning mainstream business and their Appliances online operations have been affected by the decision to cut costs as the business faces falling sales.

The move to sack staff comes as CEO John Winning Junior spends millions on his yacht racing and new business ventures.

He has also taken to spending big dollars on skydiving off balloons.

He said recently, “Skydiving out of a plane, you hit the air at pace. Out of the blimp, it’s dead silent. It’s like you’re falling off a cliff, it’s quite peaceful. You gain speed, hit terminal velocity, and pull your chute.”

According to suppliers to Appliances Online, orders for new stock “Have slowed considerably” in recent months.

Many Winning staff are young millennials who are now looking for jobs, says one employee who has lost their job.

Back in 2019, millennials unleashed on the young John Winning, after he branded young Australians as ‘lazy’ and scared of hard work.

Despite being a millennial himself, the multimillionaire who reshaped the Winning business said that millennials were demanding higher pay after just months in the workforce. During the past four years the business has taken on debt, opening new stores, including a questionable store in the Chadstone shopping centre.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 35-year-old said good millennial workers were ‘few and far between’ and are ‘expecting more than what they put in’.

Winning only got to be CEO after he was hired and promoted by his father into the family company.

Now he appears to be spending more time Blue Water Ocean racing or diving off blimps.

ChannelNews has asked Winning to respond to the mass sacking. We have also asked why the business appears to be suffering slow sales.

Recently, Bing Lee opened a Signature Appliances business in direct competition to Winning. Their Willoughby NSW store is only a few minutes’ drive from the Winning St Leonards NSW showroom.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Winning Group Opens Brisbane Distribution Centre
JB Hi-Fi Smashing It Online As Competitors Struggle To Match Traffic
BREAKING NEWS: Shock Exit Winnings Quits Narta
Where Is John Winning As Profits Fall Despite Big Revenue Jump?
EXCLUSIVE: Dodgy Specs Germanica Fridge, Why Did It End Up At Appliances Online
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Logitech’s Pop Keys Is Fun, But You Won’t Miss Typewriters
Latest News
/
February 14, 2023
/
Lyngdorf Audio Deliver Premium Sound With Cue-100 speaker
Latest News
/
February 14, 2023
/
DJ David Guetta Says AI Is The Future Of Music
Latest News
/
February 14, 2023
/
OZ Regional Boss Among 1,600 Yahoo Sackings
Latest News
/
February 14, 2023
/
Good News And Bad For Apple Fans
Latest News
/
February 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Logitech’s Pop Keys Is Fun, But You Won’t Miss Typewriters
Latest News
/
February 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Logitech’s Pop Keys keyboard has one foot in the past and the other in the future. The mechanical keys that...
Read More