Winning Appliances staff are claiming that up to 100 employees have been give notice, as the business comes under pressure.

ChannelNews understands that both Winning mainstream business and their Appliances online operations have been affected by the decision to cut costs as the business faces falling sales.

The move to sack staff comes as CEO John Winning Junior spends millions on his yacht racing and new business ventures.

He has also taken to spending big dollars on skydiving off balloons.

He said recently, “Skydiving out of a plane, you hit the air at pace. Out of the blimp, it’s dead silent. It’s like you’re falling off a cliff, it’s quite peaceful. You gain speed, hit terminal velocity, and pull your chute.”

According to suppliers to Appliances Online, orders for new stock “Have slowed considerably” in recent months.

Many Winning staff are young millennials who are now looking for jobs, says one employee who has lost their job.

Back in 2019, millennials unleashed on the young John Winning, after he branded young Australians as ‘lazy’ and scared of hard work.

Despite being a millennial himself, the multimillionaire who reshaped the Winning business said that millennials were demanding higher pay after just months in the workforce. During the past four years the business has taken on debt, opening new stores, including a questionable store in the Chadstone shopping centre.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 35-year-old said good millennial workers were ‘few and far between’ and are ‘expecting more than what they put in’.

Winning only got to be CEO after he was hired and promoted by his father into the family company.

Now he appears to be spending more time Blue Water Ocean racing or diving off blimps.

ChannelNews has asked Winning to respond to the mass sacking. We have also asked why the business appears to be suffering slow sales.

Recently, Bing Lee opened a Signature Appliances business in direct competition to Winning. Their Willoughby NSW store is only a few minutes’ drive from the Winning St Leonards NSW showroom.