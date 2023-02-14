Optus has switched on its 900Mhz low band spectrum, extending the telco’s 5G footprint by 20 per cent.

Optus secured the new spectrum licenses in December 2021, in the ACMA low band spectrum auction. The licenses last for 20 years and commence in July 2024.

Despite the start date being almost 18 months away, Optus has secured early access to some of the spectrum band, allowing them to deploy the 5G network.

According to Optus, close to a thousand sites are currently activated with 5G 900MHz, with more rolling out.

“The 900 MHz spectrum carries mobile signals much further than higher frequency bands, so each base station can provide coverage to a broader area and more customers,” explains Lambo Kanagaratnam, Managing Director, Network for Optus.

“This makes 900 MHz spectrum is especially important for regional areas, and Optus is particularly thrilled that we can improve connectivity for those Australians living, working and visiting areas outside of major population centres.”

Optus and partners Ericsson provided a demonstration and further explanation of the technology, which can be watched on its website.