Days after Sony Playstation boss Jim Ryan claimed that retailers would not see new PS5 stock until 2021 we are now being told that some stock could be available shortly in a move that smacks of PR spin and damage mitigation.

The move to override Ryan’s comments appear to be a PR play by Sony spin doctors with consumers urged to get their orders logged with a retailer such as JB Hi Fi or The Good Guys if they want to join the queue for stock.

Currently JB Hi Fi is not ranging the PS5 online.

On Tuesday after peaking to Russian outlet TASS, Ryan stated on Tuesday that “absolutely everything has been sold” with regards to current PS5 stock a statement that came as no surprise to those attempted to purchase one of Sony’s new consoles.

In a tweet 24 hours after Ryan’s statement about stock and his confirming that the PS 5 was the biggest PlayStation launch ever, Sony PR is now claiming that retailers will get more stock before the end of the year.

Sony wrote: “We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

Consumers trying to purchase either the PS5 console or the rival Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, have found retail store and online stocks continually exhausted the moment they go live.

Microsoft has said it expects shortages until at least spring of 2021.

Sony’s tweet today suggests there’s hope PS5 consoles will be sitting under Christmas trees by the time December 25 rolls around.