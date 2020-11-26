HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Console > Sony Claim That Retailers Will Have Stock Of The PS5 For Xmas, Let’s Wait & See

Sony Claim That Retailers Will Have Stock Of The PS5 For Xmas, Let’s Wait & See

By | 26 Nov 2020
, ,

Days after Sony Playstation boss Jim Ryan claimed that retailers would not see new PS5 stock until 2021 we are now being told that some stock could be available shortly in a move that smacks of PR spin and damage mitigation.

The move to override Ryan’s comments appear to be a PR play by Sony spin doctors with consumers urged to get their orders logged with a retailer such as JB Hi Fi or The Good Guys if they want to join the queue for stock.

Currently JB Hi Fi is not ranging the PS5 online.

On Tuesday after peaking to Russian outlet TASS, Ryan stated on Tuesday that “absolutely everything has been sold” with regards to current PS5 stock a statement that came as no surprise to those attempted to purchase one of Sony’s new consoles.

In a tweet 24 hours after Ryan’s statement about stock and his confirming that the PS 5 was the biggest PlayStation launch ever, Sony PR is now claiming that retailers will get more stock before the end of the year.

Sony wrote: “We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

Consumers trying to purchase either the PS5 console or the rival Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, have found retail store and online stocks continually exhausted the moment they go live.

Microsoft has said it expects shortages until at least spring of 2021.

Sony’s tweet today suggests there’s hope PS5 consoles will be sitting under Christmas trees by the time December 25 rolls around.

<
About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Sony PS5 Supply Gets Worse As Amazon Customers Get Fry Pans Instead Of New Console
PS5 Game Prices Higher As Stock Shortages Nobble Launch Figures
Is Sony Launching Its First Cheap 5G Smartphone?
Struggling To Deliver PS5 PlayStations Sony Now Being Attacked By Samsung
Harvey Norman Warns It Won’t Have PS5 In-Store, Online Only For Thursday Release
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Rolls Out Update To Echo Buds Which Might Convert AirPods Users
Amazon Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
Apple Defends Security Chief Accused Of Bribing Authorities With iPads
Apple Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
BREAKING: Amazon Web Services Down
Amazon Amazon Alexa Industry
/
November 26, 2020
/
‘I’ll Live To 100’: Gerry Harvey, 81, Won’t Step Down From Harvey Norman Any Time Soon
Harvey Norman Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
ACCC Tipped To Investigate Questionable TV Pricing At Lloyds Auctions
4K TV Display
/
November 26, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Rolls Out Update To Echo Buds Which Might Convert AirPods Users
Amazon Latest News
/
November 26, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Amazon’s Echo Buds have been updated with a raft of new features to help users track their workouts. The Amazon-branded...
Read More