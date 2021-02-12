British audio company Bowers & Wilkins has released a new app which allows owners of Formation products to seamlessly connect wireless speakers to music streaming.

Available for Android and iOS users, the Bowers & Wilkins Music App offers support for music streaming services including SoundCloyd, TIDAL, Dash Radio, TuneIn, Qobuz and NTS Radio, with more platforms set to be added in the coming months.

High resolution (24-bit/96kHz) performance is also available via Qobuz, but this is not yet available in Australia.

Initially, the Bowers & Wilkins Music App will operate alongside the existing Bowers & Wilkins Home App, which will continue to provide set-up functionality for Formation-enabled products in the short term.

Later in 2021, Bowers & Wilkins will also combine all App functionality for Formation-enabled products into the Music App to create a unified set-up, control and streaming experience, at which point the existing Home App will lapse.

All other functionality already offered by Formation-enabled products remains current, including AirPlay® 2 and Bluetooth® aptX™ HD support for streaming from mobile devices, integrated support for both Spotify Connect and Roon, plus Works With Alexa certification.

Commenting on the news, Bowers & Wilkins Brand President Geoff Edwards said “I’m delighted to announce this significant extension in the scope and capability of our classleading Formation technology.

“The new Music App is a statement of our intent to further develop and improve our Formation-enabled product portfolio and I’m certain it will help us continue to set the gold standard for wireless speaker sound quality going forwards.”