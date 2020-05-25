HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Bowers & Wilkins > Bowers & Wilkins: Bonus Speakers With Home Cinema Bundles

Bowers & Wilkins: Bonus Speakers With Home Cinema Bundles

By | 25 May 2020
, ,

Bowers & Wilkins is upgrading home cinema packages to 7.1 channels when a 5.1 channel speaker system is purchased, giving away two bonus speaker channels or a subwoofer with certain models. This high-value offer ends 30th June 2020.

“Buyers have the opportunity to transform their system, stepping up to 7.1 surround with an extra set of bookshelf or in-ceiling speakers, making their movie and music experience more immersive,” Bowers & Wilkins said.

If consumers purchase an MT Series 5.1 package they will be able to choose between a bonus pair of speaker channels (valued at $700) or a free pair of CCM664 of in-ceiling speakers (RRP $799). The eligible are the MT-50 ($2,599), MT-55 ($2,849) and MT-60D ($4,249) bundles.

With the 603 Theatre Package (RRP $5,896), consumers can receive either two bonus speaker channels or a ASW610 Subwoofer (valued at $1,099).

B&O 700 Series Home Cinema speakers

Lastly, with any 700 Series Floor-Standing 5.1 package, Bowers & Wilkins is throwing in two bonus speaker channels. These cover the 704 Cinema package (RRP $8,296), the 703 Cinema (RRP $11,396) and the 702 Cinema (RRP $14,097). The corresponding bonus speaker channels range in value from $999 to $1,999.

The full list of upgrades can be found here.  You can learn more in-store. Find your nearest Bowers & Wilkins dealer here.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Lyngdorf Audio Unveils Surround Sound Processor MP-40
Yamaha Expands Hi-Fi Family With A-S Amplifiers & NS-3000 Speakers
Cyrus Audio To Host “Virtual Vinyl Day” With Industry Leaders This Sat
REVIEW: Technics Ottava S SC-C50 – Brilliant Sound Networking An Issue
Klipsch Sets Sight On Replacing Soundbars With ‘The Fives’ Speakers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aristocrat Leisure Pays $47 Million To Settle Social Media Gambling Lawsuits
Latest News Mobile Gaming
/
May 25, 2020
/
Epic Games Rivals Steam With Lucrative Weekly Giveaway – Civilization VI, Fortnite
Cloud Gaming Gaming Latest News
/
May 25, 2020
/
Citi Analysts: ‘Target-To-Kmart Conversion Set To Boost Sales
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
May 25, 2020
/
Disney+ Gains 2 Million Oz Viewers In First Four Months
Disney+ Latest News Video Streaming
/
May 25, 2020
/
ARA: ‘Retailers Need More Flexible Trading Hours’
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
May 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aristocrat Leisure Pays $47 Million To Settle Social Media Gambling Lawsuits
Latest News Mobile Gaming
/
May 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Aristocrat Leisure – Australia’s largest gambling machine manufacturer – has agreed to pay USD$31 million (A$47.4 million) to settle two...
Read More