HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Playstation Plus Free This Weekend

Playstation Plus Free This Weekend

By | 17 Feb 2023

PlayStation’s Festival of Play event is currently on, and as part of the drive to bring in new users to its subscription service, it is offering a free taste of what’s available behind the curtain.

The free PlayStation Multiplayer Weekend this happening this weekend, during which time Sony will unlock online multiplayer modes across PS5 and PS4 games on PlayStation Plus, meaning that even players without subscriptions will be able to participate.

There will also be online tournaments for games like FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, and Guilty Gear, and chances to win memberships.

Check out the details on the official page.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Nintendo Switch Now Third Highest-Selling Console Ever
Sony Goes After Pro & Custom Markets After Quitting Value Audio
Sony, Savant, Megapixel Unite To Deliver Smart Entertainment
Sony Axes PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony Appoints New President, Increases PS5 Targets
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: TCL Mobile Sack Staff Via China Conference Call
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Paramount + Snubbed By Media, Price Rise Tipped
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
YouTube CEO Quits
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Samsung Tipped To Bring Back Fan Edition With Galaxy S23 FE
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
ASIC Attacks Buy Now Pay Later Sector
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: TCL Mobile Sack Staff Via China Conference Call
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
As exclusively tipped by ChannelNews Sydney based, TCL Mobile executives have sacked management and staff at their Australia subsidiary today...
Read More