PlayStation’s Festival of Play event is currently on, and as part of the drive to bring in new users to its subscription service, it is offering a free taste of what’s available behind the curtain.

The free PlayStation Multiplayer Weekend this happening this weekend, during which time Sony will unlock online multiplayer modes across PS5 and PS4 games on PlayStation Plus, meaning that even players without subscriptions will be able to participate.

There will also be online tournaments for games like FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, and Guilty Gear, and chances to win memberships.

Check out the details on the official page.