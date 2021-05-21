HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
B&O Takes On Sonos With Smart High Performance Portable Speaker

By | 21 May 2021

Weeks after Sonos rolled out a small new network speaker European brand Bang & Olufsen has jumped into the market with their own speaker that is way more stylish.

Best-known for producing premium audio gear the B&O speaker that also takes on models from JBL, and Ultimate Ears as well as Sony the all new BeoSound Explore is tailored to those who prefer a backpack and a thermos to a tux and a martini.

With 27 hours of battery life the big question in Australia is where one can buy the B&O gear after the Danish Company got out of running their own shops.

With a scratch-resistant, type-2-anodized aluminium surface, Bang & Olufsen claims this speaker as its toughest to date, a claim backed up by its IP67 dust and waterproof rating.

Even the design evokes a rugged adventure, with a ribbed exterior that looks a bit like an aluminium can.

The attachable carabiner makes it easy to clip to your gear and its cylindrical shape is designed to slide into backpack pockets alongside the rest of your provisions. Checking in at just under 0.68 kilograms the 27hours battery life is delivered after a 2-hour charge. The speaker uses a USB-C connection for both charging and streaming and is compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, Apple Fast Pair MFI, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair.

If you have two Explores around the campfire, they can be set up as a stereo pair.

The Explore boasts a max volume of 91 decibels which is not bad for a small outdoor speaker. Also built in is a pair of 1.8-inch full-range drivers and two 30-watt, Class D amplifiers.

The BeoSound Explore is tipped to sell for around $350 there are three colour options.

 

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
