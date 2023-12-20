HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > B&O APAC Revenues Slump 20%, Perennial Basketcase

B&O APAC Revenues Slump 20%, Perennial Basketcase

By | 20 Dec 2023

Bang & Olufsen has been a long time, basket case in Australia with their latest financials revealing that revenues in the region are again down with  lastest quarter revealing a 20% slump and dealers overstocked with inventory.

ChannelNews has been told that the Singapore based distributor of the B&O product range who currently operate a retail store in Melbourne is set to be close their Prahran store with the business currently considering a move to a consignment model for retailers selling their products.

but despite this the business has lifted their margins in products being ranged by the likes of Sight & Sound Galleria in Melbourne and Len Wallis in Sydney as well as their own stores in Sydney and Melbourne.

The business that saw APAC revenues fall from A47M to $37M a fall of over 20% in the last Quarter, is still trying to flog $30,000 TV’s in Australia which is a tad down on their disastrous Bang & Olufsen $40K TV’s that they tried to sell in the past via Bang & Olufsen partner stores that were closed down after a falling out with a local operator.

 

In the specialist channel it’s Loewe and Sony TV’s that are proving popular.

B&O margins in APAC were dramatically lifted this year from 28.8% to 48.9% according to their latest financials.

Investors in the Danish audio Company have been waiting fifteen years for a “turnaround” after years of uninterrupted decline in sales.

Despite poor management and products that struggle to sell through, B&O’s directors have refused to sell to Chinese billionaire Qi Jianhong.

In Asia Pacific China accounts for 54% of revenues and that market is tanking for the European Company.

APAC revenue fell 20.9% while the Chinese market declined by 26%.

The Company claims in their latest financials that their APAC channels declined in the last quarter, with “high inventory levels” contributing to the downturn.
The only real good news in recent months comes from an operating from the fact that the business is not haemorrhaging losses due in part to the normalization of production costs.

Observers are now questioning whether the Danish business still has a role to play in the audio and home entertainment market due to what’s been described as a plethora of well-made competitors?

“Its design culture and premium positioning set it apart, but its brand – once synonymous with prestige and precision – has largely lost its cachet with consumers, in price ranges that are hard to justify against alternatives of equivalent quality” claims one analyst.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Sony Punting On PS5 Growth After Nobbling Users Content Without Compensation
PlayStation Portal Sells Out In Two Days
Holidays Boost Gaming Tech, But Beware Of HDMI Fakes
Sony Rolls Out Android 10 For Select TV Models
Quality Concerns Delay 6 Sony PlayStation Games
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tax Haven IKEA Milking Billions Out Of Australia While Giving Next To Nothing Back
Latest News
/
December 20, 2023
/
Masimo Boss Open To Apple Watch Deal As Apple Tries To Ride Out Ban
Latest News
/
December 20, 2023
/
Apple Watch Pulled After Oxygen Technology Theft Big Win For Masimo
Latest News
/
December 19, 2023
/
Telstra Owned Fetch Cuts New Global Sports Deal With ESPN
Latest News
/
December 18, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS:Life’s Not Good At LG As Management Dumped Prior To Xmas
Latest News
/
December 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tax Haven IKEA Milking Billions Out Of Australia While Giving Next To Nothing Back
Latest News
/
December 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Swedish furniture giant Ikea, who love to brag about their contributions to society in Australia, while banging on about their...
Read More