Bluetooth audio is set for it’s biggest upgrade in years, with the finalization of Bluetooth LE Audio.

Bluetooth LE Audio, which was first announced in 2020 before being delayed by the pandemic, defines a range of new features designed to improve Bluetooth audio in every way, with improved power, sound quality, and the ability to connect unlimited devices to a single audio source.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) announced yesterday that Bluetooth LE Audio was finished, which will allow manufacturers to add support to new devices, and that devices sporting the upgraded features should appear by the end of the year.

“Today is a proud day for the Bluetooth SIG member community,” says Bluetooth SIG CEO Mark Powell.

“Our members overcame the many challenges placed on them these past few years to complete the largest specification development project in the history of the Bluetooth SIG. LE Audio extends the boundaries of what’s possible for the wireless audio market.”

The element of the upgrade that’s getting people talking is the new LC3 codec, with is a more efficient way to transmit audio, resulting in much better audio quality at the same bit rate, and even slightly better audio quality at less than half the bit rate.

The biggest benefit of being able to low bit rate is that power consumption drops, and battery life skyrockets.

Other features include ‘Auracast’, which allows the connection of unlimited devices to a single source, such as many headphones to one screen.

Whilst the Bluetooth SIG has said its possible that some current devices will reap the benefits of Bluetooth LE, its likely that it will be mostly reserved for new devices.