Lenovo will unveil three new Legion laptops later today as the company continues its focus on affordable, yet hefty gaming machines.

The Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, and Legion Slim 7i all sport 12th generation Intel Core CPUs, run on Windows 11 and come with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 – for those rare times you’re not using these beasts to play games on.

The Legion Slim 7i is the top of the range, a lightweight (under 2kg) gaming laptop that runs an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU.

The Lenovo Legion 5i and 5i Pro have an AI engine that enhances performance based on the game, increasing FPS by 20 per cent.

Local pricing and availability still TBA, but these machines are expected to be on sale by Amazon Prime Day, July 23.