Bluestream Appoints Jands As Its Commercial Distributor In Australia

By | 2 Apr 2020
Australia’s HDMI, video and audio distributor Bluestream has announced its appointment of Sydney-based Jands as their professional and commercial distributor in Australia.

Some 18 months ago Bluestream embarked on an expansion plan to design and bring to market products aimed at the commercial and professional market.

In order to achieve this, Bluestream has established a new distribution partnership with Jands, which is Australia’s leading distributor of audio, lighting and staging solutions.

Jands, which was founded in Australia in 1970, will distribute Bluestream’s complete portfolio of HDBaseT, HDMI technology and IP solutions through its well-established Australian dealer network.

“The company structure, available resources and most importantly the quality of the people at Jands make them the ideal partner for Bluestream in the rapidly growing commercial channel,” Martyn Shirley, General Manager of Bluestream, said.

Bluestream will add to Jands’ already extensive international portfolio, which includes Ampetronic, Anolis, Aveo, Biamp, Bosch, Clear-Com, ETC, Furman, L-Acoustics, RF Venue, Robe and Shure.

